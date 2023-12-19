Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 148,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,856,000 after acquiring an additional 459,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $477.14. The company has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

