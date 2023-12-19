Lancaster Investment Management Raises Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,548 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up 47.0% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned approximately 1.80% of Constellium worth $47,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Constellium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Constellium by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Constellium by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 727,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 137,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,401. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

