Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.98. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

