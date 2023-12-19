Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 682,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,626,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 534,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

