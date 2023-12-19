Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.