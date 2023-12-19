Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 12,356 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 509.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 82,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 444,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

