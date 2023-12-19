Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.64. 379,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.75.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

