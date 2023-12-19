Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lowered by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $411.62. 252,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

