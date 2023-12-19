Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $3.41 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.41 million and $39.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,420,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,407,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420353 USD and is up 8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
