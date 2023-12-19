MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 11,517 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,006,700.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,870 shares of company stock worth $27,184,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.