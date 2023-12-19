Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises 1.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,549,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,571,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 148,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $43.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

