Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

