Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Position Lessened by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Marker Therapeutics worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. 25,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,942. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

