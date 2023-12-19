Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.75. 559,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,742. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.68. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.
Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock valued at $199,234,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.