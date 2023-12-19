Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,281. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

