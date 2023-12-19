Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,661 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $303.88. 281,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,499. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

