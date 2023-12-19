Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

