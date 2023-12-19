Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $20.41 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 2,174,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,474,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.