Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

eBay Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,904. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.