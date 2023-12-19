Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after buying an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. 1,685,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.76.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

