Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

