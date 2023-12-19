Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 272 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. 3,946,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,797,377. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

