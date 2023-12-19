Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 159 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.87. The company had a trading volume of 459,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.