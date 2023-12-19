Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,668 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 857,991 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

