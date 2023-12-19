Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WealthOne LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 326,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 789,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,691. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.