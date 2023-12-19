Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,452 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.82. 38,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.20 and a 1 year high of $223.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

