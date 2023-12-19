Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.