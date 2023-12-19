Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 102,330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,330 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. 1,547,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,564. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.