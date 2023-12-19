Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. 663,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,967. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

