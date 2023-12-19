Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $232.40. 257,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

