Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.39. 366,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,413. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

