Mayport LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,399. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

