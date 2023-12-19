Mayport LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayport LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.7% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.76. 1,294,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $237.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

