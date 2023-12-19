Mayport LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mayport LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 12.8% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $23,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. 719,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,236. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

