Mayport LLC Has $349,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mayport LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,819. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

