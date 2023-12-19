Mayport LLC Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mayport LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $12.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,443.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,799. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,528.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,367.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

