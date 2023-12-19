MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Mkm

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.01% from the company’s current price.

MBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MBIA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 402,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,321. MBIA has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in MBIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 372,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 145,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 165.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

