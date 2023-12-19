McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VB stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $213.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.