McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 3,022 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,590. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $81.26.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

