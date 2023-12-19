McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 6.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,745. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $59.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

