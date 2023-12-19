McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,322. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

