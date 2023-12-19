McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,087,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,814. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

