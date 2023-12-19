McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 193 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. 337,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,477. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

