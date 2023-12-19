Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. 729,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,084. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

