MKT Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 515,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

