MKT Advisors LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 9.6% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 28,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $375.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,942. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $375.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.40.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

