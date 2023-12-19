Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $455.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $365.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

MCO opened at $390.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

