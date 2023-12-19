Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.57. 91,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $291.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

