Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $407.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

