Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.06 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

